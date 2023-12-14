The Sundance Institute has revealed that Kristen Stewart will receive the Visionary Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival's Opening Night Gala. The event, titled Celebrating 40 Years Presented by Chase Sapphire, is set for January 18 at Utah's DeJoria Center. Stewart is being honored for her unwavering artistic commitment and notable contributions to independent cinema. Spencer Trailer: Kristen Stewart Is Perfection As Princess Diana Trapped in a Loveless Marriage With Prince Charles (Watch Video).

Kristen Stewart To Receive Visionary Award At Sundance Film Festival:

Kristen Stewart joins our Opening Night Gala: Celebrating 40 Years Presented by Chase Sapphire® as the 2024 Sundance Institute Visionary Award honoree! Kristen has had 10 films at the Festival, including “Come Swim,” which she wrote and directed. pic.twitter.com/LfMiGYZmRi — #Sundance 2024 (@sundancefest) December 14, 2023

