Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made their debut as producers with a bang, as their film Girls Will Be Girls won two major awards at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival's World Dramatic Competition section. The film, written and directed by Shuchi Talati, bagged the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry category, along with the Special Jury Award for lead actress Preeti Panigrahi. This marks a significant win for both the couple and the talented newcomer Panigrahi. Furthermore, Anirban Dutta's film Nocturnes also achieved a notable victory. Girls Will Be Girls: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s Debut Production to Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024.

Girls Will Be Girls Wins The Audience Award:

🏆 The Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic presented by @united goes to GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS, directed by Shuchi Talati. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/57wFeGYqJL — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) January 26, 2024

Special Jury Award For Acting Goes to Girls Will Be Girls:

🏆 The World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting goes to Preeti Panigrahi for GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/OXldIE24iH — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) January 26, 2024

Anirban Dutta's Nocturnes Wins at Sundance Film Festival:

🏆 The World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Craft goes to NOCTURNES, directed by Anirban Dutta & Anupama Srinivasan. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/kEIgDNzx5P — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) January 26, 2024

Richa Chadha's Heartfelt Post Before The BIG Win:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Watch Girls Will Be Girls Trailer:

