Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, have welcomed their second baby, a boy named Cardinal. The couple shared the happy news with their fans through a joint Instagram post on March 23. The couple declined to share photos of their newborn for "safety" and "privacy" purposes. Sharing the post, the couple wrote, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute We are feeling so blessed and grateful Sending much love from our fam to yours Best wishes and Good Afternoon!". Netflix Offers Glimpses of Seong Gi-hun's Squid Game Season 2 & Cameron Diaz's Action-Comedy Comeback in 2024 Sneak Peeks!.

Check Out Their Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)