Cole Brings Plenty, who acted as Pete Plenty Clouds on the 1923 series, a spinoff of Yellowstone, was discovered dead in Kansas a week after he went missing. He was 27 years old and was suspected of being involved in a domestic violence case. The Kansas sheriff mentioned that someone spotted his empty car nearby a wooded area, leading to the discovery of his body on Friday morning. Julian Sands Dies at 65, Smallville Actor’s Body Found Near Mount Baldy in Los Angeles, Sheriff Confirms.

Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead

