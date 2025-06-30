In a rain-delayed Major League Baseball (MLB) 2025 match, the Los Angeles Dodgers gained a dominant victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 3, clinching the series 3-0, having won Games 1 and 2. Justin Wrobleski starred for Dodgers in the series final at Kauffman Stadium with exceptional show on the mount, while Will Smith and Kike Hernandez managed to find home runs with the bat in LA's sixth win in seven games. This was the Dodgers' sixth consecutive series in MLB 2025, and are leading the National League West Standings, while Kansas City are languishing at fourth place in the American League Central Standings. Kansas City Royals Defeat Minnesota Twins 4-2 in Major League Baseball; Kyle Isbel Goes 3 for 4 With a Home Run.

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers Highlights

