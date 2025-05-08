A strange black ring hovering in the skies above Bonner Springs, Kansas, fueled speculation about possible UFO or alien activity. Spotted by local resident Frankie Camren during a motorcycle ride, the eerie formation appeared as a swirling, smoke-filled circle with a pitch-black centre. Camren captured the phenomenon on video, describing it as "intensely dark" and unlike anything he'd seen before. The sighting has quickly drawn attention online, with many viewers questioning whether the bizarre aerial anomaly could be linked to extraterrestrial or unidentified flying object activity. 'Mystery' Drone Sightings in New Jersey: Donald Trump Directs Chief of Staff Susie Wiles To Immediately Begin Investigation Into 'Suspicious' Drones That Sparked UFO and Alien Rumours (Video).

Alien Activity or Weather Phenomena?

Bonner Springs, Kansas man films a floating black ring in the sky during a motorcycle ride. "Can somebody tell me what the **** is this?" the man, Frankie Camren, was heard saying in the clip. "And I'm not using no app … it appears that little black stuff has fallen down the… pic.twitter.com/HDjxtYdoyP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2025

Black Ring Seen Over US Skies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)