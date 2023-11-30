Actor and director Dean Sullivan has passed away at the age of 68. Sullivan held the record as the longest-serving cast member on the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside, portraying the famous character Jimmy Corkhill from 1986 to 2003. According to reports, he peacefully passed away after a brief illness. Sullivan continued playing Jimmy until the soap was discontinued in 2003, earning two British Soap Awards, including a special recognition award, during his tenure on the show. Jack Sonni, British Rock Band Dire Straits Guitarist, Dies at Age 68.

Dean Sullivan No More:

Dean Sullivan: Brookside actor dies aged 68 https://t.co/UQmVNbmrvX — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 30, 2023

