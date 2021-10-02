To mark the anniversary of the thriller show, the makers of Dexter shared two new posters of the upcoming season of the show starring Michael C Hall. The first season of the show aired on October 1, 2006.

Take A Look At The Posters Below:

Poster No. 2:

#Dexter: New Blood New Season Arriving On #Showtime on November 7, 2021. Dexter series new poster has been released. pic.twitter.com/qblHHylzoq — MAX TALK (@BloggingInsan) October 2, 2021

