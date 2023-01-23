The makers of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have dropped a new trailer that showcases an action-packed watch. The synopsis of the film reads, “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.” Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, the film is set to be released in theatres on March 31. Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Chris Pine's Ragtag Group Unleashes the Greatest Evil In the World In This Promo For His Fantasy Film! (Watch Video).

Watch The New Trailer Of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)