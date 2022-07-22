World's most popular table-top RPG is all set to receive a new movie as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuted its first trailer during San-Diego Comic Con. The movie sees Chris Pine's Elgin, a Bard, rally his group of thieves as they set on an adventure to fix a mistake that involved them unleashing the greatest evil in the world. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with the movie also starring Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant and more. The movie releases on March 3, 2023. Poolman: Chris Pine's Directorial Debut Adds Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason Leigh to the Cast.

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)