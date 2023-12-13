The Delhi High Court in a recent ruling said that Amazon Echo devices are not just speakers or monitors but they are convergence devices. The high court further said that the Amazon Echo devices are convergence devices that perform a host of other functions thereby being eligible for certain Customs Duty exemptions which are available to convergence devices. The high court bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Dharmesh Sharma observed while accepting claims by Amazon for certain exemptions from the customs duty. Delhi High Court Imposes Rs Two Lakh Fine on Ashneer Grover for Violating Court Order by Posting Against Bharat Pe.

HC on Amazon Echo Devices

Amazon Echo devices not just speakers or monitors, they are convergence devices: Delhi High Court allows exemptions in Customs Dutyhttps://t.co/vBUNwSEJQB — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)