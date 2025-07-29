Amazon has launched its third-generation Echo Show 5 in India with improved features and sound quality. The smart display now comes with a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker that provides double the bass and clearer vocals than the previous model. Amazon said the Echo Show 5 delivers “clearer sound compared to the previous generation.” Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and a built-in camera, and it is available in Charcoal and Cloud Blue colour options. Users can monitor their homes remotely using the “Drop In” feature. They can connect compatible security cameras and video doorbells, and view live video feeds with the help of Alexa. Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is priced at INR 10,999, and it is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and at Reliance Digital and Croma stores. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Expect From Upcoming Vivo Smartphone on July 31, 2025.

Amazon Launches New Alexa-Enabled Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) in India

Amazon launches new Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) in India pic.twitter.com/aAM2Qy3gJq — Smartprix (@Smartprix) July 29, 2025

