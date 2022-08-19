With Embracer Group going on an acquisition spree recently, the company has perhaps made its biggest purchase yet. Acquiring the rights of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit from the Tolkien Estate, the group now has what's perhaps the biggest fantasy franchise ever. Embracer Group aims on exploring additional movie opportunities that would be focused on iconic characters like Gandalf, Gollum, Aragorn and more. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of the Power Mirrors Real World Problems Says J D Payne.

Check Out The Tweet:

Embracer Group has acquired the worldwide rights for ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS’ and ‘THE HOBBIT’. “Opportunities include exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn & other characters,” says the company. pic.twitter.com/6JZP9ua2sG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 19, 2022

