As the cricket world turns its attention to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan and Scotland are set to open the warm-up phase today, 2 February, in Bengaluru. However, fans looking to watch the action live may find their options more limited than during the main tournament. The AFG vs SCO match, held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, serves as a crucial final tune-up. For Scotland, the fixture carries extra weight as they enter the competition as a late replacement for Bangladesh. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.
Is Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Streaming and Telecast Available?
The AFG vs SCO practice match begins at 03:00 PM as per IST. In line with previous ICC events, the host broadcasters, Star Sports in India, typically prioritise high-profile fixtures involving the host nation or the world’s top-ranked sides. As a result, the Afghanistan vs Scotland match has not been listed for full television broadcast. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
While a traditional TV broadcast is unavailable, digital options remain the best bet for supporters. In India, JioHotstar is the primary platform for the tournament, and they will provide the AFG vs SCO live streaming online.
Scotland National Cricket Team Squad
George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Oliver Davidson, Michael Jones, Finlay McCreath.
Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Shahidullah Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.
