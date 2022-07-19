While the film was enjoyed by many people across the world, Everything Everywhere All At Once sadly didn't get an Indian release. However, things are changing as the distributor Impact Films has acquire the film for an Indian release. While the date for it hasn't been announced yet, it has been confirmed that it will released in theatres soon. The film starring Michelle Yeoh and directed by the Daniels has received unanimous critical praise and is one of the biggest successes of the year. Everything Everywhere All At Once: Michelle Yeoh’s Sci-Fi Film to Stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video From June 7.

Check Out The Tweet:

Announcing the acquisition of EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE for India; the biggest Independent worldwide commercial success of 2022 featuring Michelle Yeoh in the main lead. A unique Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi Coming Soon only in theatres 🍩👀#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce pic.twitter.com/OpU34rs2ND — Impact Films (@impactfilmindia) July 18, 2022

