Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift for a brief period in late 2012. The two called off their relationship in early 2013. However, looks like things have been pretty cordial between the exes. The two were spotted together at the Grammy Awards 2023. Taylor and Harry were photographed together during the event. Not just that, Taylor was seen applauding and dancing whilst Harry performed on stage. Seeing the former couple’s reunion at the 2023 Grammys, Twitterati can’t stay calm. Take a look at some of the tweets over Harry and Taylor’s viral pics from the gala affair. Grammys 2023: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Spotted Chatting Together During the Awards Show (Watch Video).

Harry & Taylor my divorced parents <3 pic.twitter.com/igUz6iIB7f — Hiru🪐💜 (@jeffyeol) February 6, 2023

Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles after his #GRAMMYs performance! 😭 pic.twitter.com/defmG1wWQ0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 6, 2023

THE FIST BUMP stop omg anyway i love them so much but haylors pls stop being on my tl. ANYWAY LOVE U HARRY TAYLOR SO PROUD pic.twitter.com/Fo5msHzmTg — AMY | MET LOUIS!! (@C0MM0NL0UIS) February 6, 2023

they’re literally besties pic.twitter.com/8ISI1WmIHp — ًً🧸11 HARRY TAYLOR LIZZO SWEEEP (@bbyonIyangeI) February 6, 2023

HARRY & TAYLOR HARRY & TAYLOR YAAAAAS #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HGgG807Pv5 — emily saw harry ᱬ (@selenalovestory) February 6, 2023

