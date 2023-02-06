Old flames Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were spotted chatting amongst themselves during the 2023 Grammy Awards. With Swift supporting Harry's win earlier during the show, and now them having a small chat together, it's fair to say that stan Twitter will surely have a field day geeking out over this. Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.

Check Out the Video:

