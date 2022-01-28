Ezra Miller has gone on a deviant rant on social media where he is seen threatening to kill members of the Ku Klux Klan. The Flash star called out the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan in a cryptic video that he posted on Instagram. While it's not clear what he's accusing them of, he indicated that they knew why they were being called out by him.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezra Miller (@ezra._x_.aradia)

