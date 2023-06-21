After many controversies and delays, when The Flash movie hit theatres recently, fans weren't ah-mazed. Upon its release, the Ezra Miller-starrer got heavily criticised for its bad CGI and VFX. Many moviegoers also trolled the film over the same. Now, while scrolling the web, we came across a video of VFX artist who explains why The Flash's VFX lacked the charm. In the viral clip, he cites constant pressure for faster results and harsher deadlines as few reasons leading to blah output for the superhero flick. The Flash Drops New Still Featuring Ezra Miller's Speedster and Sasha Calle's Supergirl; Twitterati Calls Out Movie For Visual Looking So 'Fake'!

Watch Viral Video:

Super interesting info from a VFX artist who worked on #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/gIaea3F9H7 — Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) June 20, 2023

