The Flash's Ezra Miller penned an official statement regarding harassment order they received after it officially expired in the state of Massachusetts. The harassment order came from mother of a twelve year old who accused the actor of acting inappropriately towards her non-binary child. "I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions," a part of Miller's post reads. Ezra Miller Accused By a Mother and Her 12-Year-Old Child For Showing Inappropriate Behaviour, Actor Receives Temporary Harassment Prevention Order.

Ezra Miller Official Statement:

Ezra Miller has released a statement regarding one of the allegations that was reported about them. The temporary harassment order, issued by the mother of a 12-year old who accused Miller of acting inappropriately towards her child, was lifted today. pic.twitter.com/9PYHiSldtz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2023

