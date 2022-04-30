Jon Watts has departed as the director of Fantastic Four, he has revealed he wants to take a break from superheroes after finishing his Spider-Man trilogy. Watts said in a statement. "I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life." Spider-Man Director Jon Watts To Produce Final Destination 6; Film To Premiere On HBO Max – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

