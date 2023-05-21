Van Diesel's Fast X, the 10th installment in Universal’s high-octane franchise, on its third day collected $318 million worldwide and it is the second highest global opening of the year. The film opens on top this weekend with $67.5M domestically. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier and released in theatres on May 19. Speaking about the cast apart from Vin Diesel, actors Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and John Cena play key roles in the film. At the same time, Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa are the new additions to round out an ensemble cast. Fast X: Post-Credit and Ending Cameos of Vin Diesel's Action Film Leak Online Before Worldwide Release (SPOILER ALERT).

