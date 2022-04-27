Filmmaker Justin Lin has decided to exit the 10th instalment of "Fast and Furious" franchise. The filmmaker, who has helmed many films in the long- action series, exited the new movie merely days after the start of the shooting.According to Deadline, the split is amicable but the result of creative differences between studio Universal and the director. Fast X: Will Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner Return for Fast & Furious 10? Vin Diesel's Emotional Post Hints So!

Lin shared the news of his departure from the movie, which is officially titled "Fast X", in a statement posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle. "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of 'Fast X', while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," the filmmaker said.

"On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family," he added. Lin, co-wrote "Fast X" with Dan Mazeau, was set to direct both the 10th and 11th movie in the franchise, with the 11th film set to be the final Fast installment. Fast X: Vin Diesel Reveals New Title Logo As the Team Begins Shooting for the Film (View Pic).

Check Out The Statement Below:

He previously directed "Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006), "Fast & Furious" (2009), "Fast Five" (2011), "Fast and the Furious 6" (2013) and "F9" (2021). Led by Vin Diesel, the 10th instalment will also feature Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang. "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson and Jason Momoa of "Aquaman" fame are the new entrants in the franchise. "Fast X" has a release date of May 19, 2023.

