According to report, Oppenheimer's Florence Pugh might star in Disney's live-action film Tangled, as the long-haired princess, Rapunzel. The said claim has not been made official by Disney, but it has already taken the social media by storm. Pugh is a British actress who has starred in a number of successful films, including Little Women, Midsommar, Black Widow and more. Let's wait and watch! Florence Pugh Reveals the 'Indie Film World' Was 'Pissed Off' With Her When She Joined Marvel - Here's Why.

Florence Pugh as Rapunzel:

Florence Pugh is reportedly Disney’s top choice to play Rapunzel in the rumored live-action adaptation of 'Tangled.' 🔗: https://t.co/ynBEeA9oTq pic.twitter.com/n1qL2dkLKq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)