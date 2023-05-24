Being an indie darling and then being a part of the biggest movie franchise in the world, Florence Pugh reveals that she ruffled a few feathers when the actress joined the MCU by starring in Black Widow. Talking about how the "Indie film world" was "pissed off" with her, Pugh said folks thought that she would be gone "forever" and hence the annoyance at her choice, however, she did calm their worries down. A Good Person: Florence Pugh Reveals She Loved Working with Ex Zach Braff and That There Were No Awkward Moments.

Check Out Florence Pugh's Statement:

Florence Pugh tells @TIME the ‘indie film world’ was “pissed off” she joined the MCU: “They were like, 'Great, now she's gone forever,' and I'm like, no, I'm working as hard as I used to work. I've always done back-to-back movies. It's just people are watching them now.” pic.twitter.com/AY80pzA5Lk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)