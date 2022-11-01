Well... this year's Halloween season is over, and we have another bunch of great celebrity costumes that ruled. With spooky season this year seeing celebs putting a bunch of efforts in their outfits, we got some great photos like Keke Palmer's Rogue, and surprisingly Diddy who put on a great impression as Heath Ledger's Joker. So, with that out of the way, let's take a look at some of the best celebrity photos from Halloween 2022. Keke Palmer Suits Up as X-Men's Rogue For Halloween After Being Fancast as the Marvel Superhero! (View Pics).

Harry Styles as Danny Zuko...

Keke Palmer as Rogue...

You had a request…. pic.twitter.com/qKGrlJd1ii — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 30, 2022

Lizzo as Marge Simpson...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lin-Manuel Miranda as El Chapulín Colorado...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin-Manuel Miranda (@lin_manuel)

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White as Vecna and Max...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

Diddy as Joker...

It’s not about the money. It’s about the sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!! 🔥🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/AEKoBPB9zC — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022

Tyga as ET...

Kim Kardashian as Mystique...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Khalid as Woody...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid (@thegr8khalid)

Henry Golding as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell...

alright henry golding 👀 pic.twitter.com/T1WA794Gmy — i regret you all the time. (@rippedpromdress) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)