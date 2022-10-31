Keke Palmer pretty much decided to have the greatest Halloween costume this year as the Nope star dressed up as Rogue from X-Men. After being fancast as the character, Palmer took to her socials to dress up as the Marvel Superhero and added a caption saying "You had a request..." Fans started envisioning the casting right after Nope came out and Palmer has been a pretty popular choice for the role once the group is introduced into the MCU. Keke Palmer Birthday Special: From Hot Ones to Glamour, 5 Best Interviews of the Nope Actor That Highlight Her Authenticity.

Check Out the Photos:

You had a request…. pic.twitter.com/qKGrlJd1ii — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)