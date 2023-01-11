Jennifer Coolidge delivered another great and hilarious acceptance speech as the star took home the award for Best Supporting Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, for her role in The White Lotus Season Two. While the speech itself was hilarious, she went on to thank series creator Mike White and dedicated a good section of it to him which made the showrunner cry. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: The White Lotus Wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

Check Out Jennifer Coolidge's Acceptance Speech:

