The White Lotus Season 3, one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025, is finally on its way. On Monday (January 27), HBO dropped a new trailer for the upcoming season, giving viewers an idea about what's in store for them. The third season takes place in a luxurious resort in Thailand and follows the stories of various wealthy guests and employees over the span of a week. The White Lotus 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Issacs, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Walton Goggins and BLACKPINK's Lisa, among others, in key roles. The new season of The White Lotus will be available for streaming on Max from February 16 and will consist of eight episodes. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Trailer: Can Guests Survive the Dark Secrets and Dangerous Crime in Thailand’s Best Resort? (Watch Video).

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 To Release on Max on February 16, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)