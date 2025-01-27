The trailer for The White Lotus Season 3 has arrived, and it promises more drama, luxury, and dark satire, this time set in Thailand. Premiering on February 16, the new season follows guests at a “best in the world” luxury resort, where they’re promised to leave as “entirely different people” after a week. The trailer teases several interconnected plotlines: a girls’ trip that uncovers old wounds, a family facing financial ruin, and a couple with an age gap struggling with different life views. Outside the resort, crime is rising, and a masked gunman crosses paths with key characters. As always, The White Lotus hints at death, with a quick shot of a body bag. New faces this season include Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Blackpink's Lisa and Michelle Monaghan. Things are about to kick off, but they’ll stay in Thailand because, as they say, what happens in Thailand stays in Thailand! ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Teaser: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Goes ‘Sawadika’ As She Makes Her Acting Debut; Mike White’s HBO Series Premieres Feb 16, 2025 (Watch).

The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer

