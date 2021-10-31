Hailey Bieber has decided to celebrate Halloween 2021 in the most stylish way and that’s by paying tribute to iconic singer Britney Spears. Justin Bieber’s wife has recreated pop star Britney’s looks from hit numbers such as “Baby One More Time”, “Oops!...I Did it Again”, “Slave 4 U” and then the look from the controversial 1999 Rolling Stone cover. These four looks of the pop star recreated by Hailey has left fans and industry friends impressed. Justin shared one of the looks on his Insta feed and commented saying, “Baby you killed this. @britneyspears we love you”.

Hailey Bieber Pays Tribute To Pop Star Britney Spears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

