The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey has welcomed her first child, a son named Halo, with her boyfriend DDG. The 23-year old actress shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a heartwarming photo of her hand cradling her newborn's tiny hand adorned with a gold bracelet inscribed with the name Halo. Despite maintaining a low profile during her pregnancy, Bailey's exuberance and delight radiate through this beautiful announcement. Congratulations have flooded in for the new parents, marking a joyous start to this new phase in their lives. The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey Shares BTS Glimpses of Her Disney Film Including Jonah Hauer-King With Cardboard Ariel and Fascinating Wire Work (View Post).

Halle Bailey Shares The Good News On Her Instagram Account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

