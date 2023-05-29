Halle Bailey did an incredible job in The Little Mermaid, and with all those scenes underwater, one has to wonder how do they pull that off. Well, Halle gave her followers on Instagram glimpses of what went down behind the scenes. In one video Halle could be seen shooting a scene underwater where she is swimming. A wire hooked to her, and other crew members helped her control her mermaid like movements, while in another pic Javier Bardem was seen as King Triton on his last day on set, where he posed with Halle. The Little Mermaid: MUA Peter Smith King Responds to Criticism on Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula Makeup.

View BTS of The Little Mermaid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

