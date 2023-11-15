Halsey responded to criticism for not addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict, admitting anxiety over balancing activism with family life. She cited past threats during her tour as a reason for her silence. Despite personal concerns, she regretted not speaking sooner, affirmed her support for Palestinians, and pledged sizable donations to relief organisations. Halsey condemned violence, antisemitism, and Islamophobia, emphasising her commitment to freedom and safety for all. Halsey Flaunts Armpit Hair Fearlessly on Rolling Stones Cover After Exploring Body-Image Issues in New Song Nightmare.

