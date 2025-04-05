A video going viral on social media claims that a man has reportedly divorced his wife for mistakenly kissing American singer Usher during his show in London, United Kingdom. A clip showing the woman and Usher sharing an "intimate moment" has also surfaced online. However, there is no concrete proof that the incident happened for real. The video also alleged that the 45-year-old man claimed that his wife never kissed him in public. According to the video, the man was shocked to know that his wife kissed a complete stranger in the presence of 20,000 people. Meanwhile, reacting to the viral video, people have slammed the woman and Usher for their display on stage. Usher's Musical Legacy Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2024 BET Awards.

Video of Woman Kissing Usher Goes Viral

