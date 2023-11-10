Amidst intense social media speculation, the much-discussed transformation of Harry Styles sporting a shaved head has finally been confirmed. A viral image captured by TMZ showcased the pop icon's radical change, debuting the buzzed hairstyle during a U2 concert in Las Vegas, where he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Taylor Russell. The picture sent fans into a frenzy, solidifying rumors that had circulated widely online. The snapshot provides a clear glimpse of Styles' new look, marking a notable departure from his signature locks. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are ‘Trying To Keep Their Romance Under the Radar’ – Reports.

Watch Harry Styles Shaved Head Look Here:

Harry Styles has shaved his head. (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/OchISyMKAM — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2023

