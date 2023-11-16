Harry Styles has stunned fans with his latest buzz cut, revealed in a striking Instagram photo for his Pleasing beauty brand. Sporting a broad smile, Styles confidently showcased the bold haircut while donning a dark brown and white sweater paired with black pants. The snapshot served as a promotional platform for the brand's new fragrance, captivating followers with the singer's transformed appearance. This official reveal follows Styles' initial buzz cut display at a U2 concert in Las Vegas, where he was spotted with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell, engaging in affectionate moments throughout the Irish band's performance, fueling speculations about their relationship. Did Harry Styles Shave His Head Due to Taylor Swift? Former's Video Showing Him In Buzz Cut Enjoying U2 Concert Surfaces Online - WATCH.

See Harry Styles Buzz Cut Look Here:

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: X)

