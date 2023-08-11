Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are rumoured to be in a relationship. Now the singer was photographed at the press night of his rumoured girlfriend’s new play The Effect at London’s National Theatre. The two were seen getting cosy and leaning close to each other. About their relationship a source told Page Six, “They are clearly trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together.” Harry Styles and Rumoured Girlfriend Taylor Russell Papped Getting Cosy in London (View Viral Pics).

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by canyonmoonies 🌙 (@canyonmoonies)

The Rumoured Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

