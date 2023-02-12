Harry Styles won Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2023 and besides thanking his mother for signing him up for X Factor. He also gave a shout out to his former One Direction bandmates Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn. We're sure directioners are thrilled about this news.

View Harry Styles' Speech Here:

“I wanna thank my mum for signing me up for the X Factor without asking me. I also wanna thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn…” pic.twitter.com/Vm4UmBXNXI — best of harry. (@theharrylibrary) February 11, 2023

