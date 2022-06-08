Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of indecent assault offences which allegedly took place in the summer of 1996. is charged with two counts. The alleged victim is a woman who is now in her 50s according to the reports. Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Convictions Upheld by New York Court.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

BREAKING: British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. https://t.co/N5hY1gzVsJ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)