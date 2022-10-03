House of the Dragon has gained much praise since it's premiere, but one thing that fans are not satisfied with is the lack of light in episodes. Many fans have previously complained about dimly lit scenes taking away from the experience. A fan took to Twitter and expressed their annoyance at "a whole episode of black screen" after the 7th episode's release yesterday. HBO Max replied to the comment saying it was an "intentional creative decision". House of the Dragon Episode 7: Netizens Lose It at Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen's Team Up in the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series; React to the Crazy Plot Twist.

View Tweets Here:

Hi Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thanks! ^LL — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)