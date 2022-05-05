House of the Dragon is one of the most-anticipated series and the makers have been keeping fans updated about its development from time to time. The trailer of the RR Martin’s prequel series has been unveiled today (May 5) and it assures the audience that they are in for a treat. Things will get bloody between the different houses and the trailer promises a lot of drama. House Of The Dragon: George RR Martin Confirms the Game of Thrones Prequel Series Has Completed Filming, Says He's Loving the Rough Cuts.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)