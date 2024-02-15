Selena Gomez is deeply in love with Benny Banco and isn't hesitating to express it openly. She demonstrated her affection for Benny; Gomez posted a heartfelt Valentine's Day message on her Instagram Story to commemorate the occasion. In the snapshot, the "Calm Down" singer snuggles up to the record producer, playfully sticking out her tongue and flashing the peace sign. Benny, meanwhile, flashes a V sign while pressing his fingers against his lips. "I love you," captioned Gomez. On the other hand, Blanco also posted a picture of his girlfriend on Instagram, captioning it with ''My Valentine''. Selena Gomez Shares Loved-Up Pictures With Boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram!

Selena Gomez' IG Post:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)