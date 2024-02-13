Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share some adorable moments with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. These unseen, loved-up up moments of the two dish out major couple goals. From enjoying preparing dishes in the kitchen to getting cosy during events, Selena and Benny’s chemistry speaks volumes. Selena Gomez Steps Out With Beau Benny Blanco in Rain for Grammys After-Party (Watch Video).

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)