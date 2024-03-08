Selena Gomez went all out to celebrate her beau Benny Blanco's birthday on March 8! She flooded her Instagram with a collection of adorable photos capturing their special moments together. From goofy selfies to romantic embraces, the post radiates pure love. She even included a heartfelt caption praising Benny, making fans swoon over their relationship. Check it out! Selena Gomez Steps Out With Beau Benny Blanco in Rain for Grammys After-Party (Watch Video).

Selena Gomez Wishes BF Benny On Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)