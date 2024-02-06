Romance blossomed despite the rain! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco skipped the 2024 Grammys ceremony but made a stylish splash at an after-party. The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship in December, were papped walking hand-in-hand at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Gomez stunned in a layered Valentino dress and fur coat, while Blanco opted for a colourful crochet sweat set. This star-studded outing marks one of their first major appearances since going public with their love. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Hosts Pyjama-Themed Birthday Party for Nicola Peltz Beckham (View Pics).

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Papped Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)