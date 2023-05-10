The WGA strike is in full effect and the striking writers have been receiving support from many celebs who themselves have joined in on the picket lines and have even been bringing food for everyone. Now, the latest to join the picket lines have been the entirety of the band Imagine Dragons who organised a mini concert at the Netflix picket line to showcase their support for the strike. Hollywood Writers' Strike: From Brett Goldstein to Amanda Seyfried, All Celebs Who Have Shown Support for the WGA Protest.

Imagine Dragons Singing at the Picket Line:

Surprise Imagine Dragons concert @ Netflix picket line!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oLK4VZaKzF — James Alexander 👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) May 9, 2023

