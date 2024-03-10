On the brink of the Oscars 2024, Alexander Payne's acclaimed film The Holdovers is embroiled in controversy surrounding its script, penned by David Hemingson, which has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay. Starring Paul Giamatti as a disillusioned teacher unexpectedly tasked with caring for a troubled teenager over Christmas, the film draws notable parallels to Simon Stephenson's unreleased screenplay Frisco. Stephenson, renowned for his work on Luca and Paddington 2, asserts that The Holdovers shares striking similarities with his own script, focusing on a cynical paediatrician charged with caring for a teenager. Notably, Frisco gained attention when it landed on the prestigious Black List in 2013, honouring outstanding unproduced screenplays. Stephenson has presented detailed comparisons between the two scripts to the Writers' Guild of America (WGA), including scene analyses and structural similarities. Now, Variety has published one of these documents, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding The Holdovers as it approaches its moment in the spotlight at the Oscars. Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Luca Director Acusses The Holdover Director For Plagiarism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Check Out The Similarities Between Frisco and The Holdover:

Frisco and The Holdover Similarities (Photo Credits: Variety)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)