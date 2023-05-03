The ongoing WGA Strike has swept up Hollywood, and writers are out in doves asking for better compensation for their work. With picket lines being formed outside the headquarters of studios like Warner Bros, Netflix and Sony, many actors decided to chime in and show support for their fellow writers, while a lot of other celebrities have showcased their support outside of it as well. Here are all the celebrities who have shown their support for the ongoing protest. Writers Guild of America West to Go On Strike After Six Weeks of Pay Negotiations with Major Studios; The Late Night Talk Shows to Shut Down Productions (Watch Video).

Brett Goldstein and Zack Bornstein

Brett Goldstein and Zack Bornstein have joined the picket line for the writers’ strike. (Source: @THR) pic.twitter.com/B35o211tPy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2023

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri marches with writers at a LA picket line. (Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/DWW7paO3bN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2023

Clark Gregg

Mark Hamill

I stand with @WGAWest and @WGAEast and fully support them in their strike. "If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage."#WGAStrong — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 2, 2023

Jay Leno

Jay Leno just came to Disney to hand out donuts to us writers. Thank you @jayleno for the solidarity!! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/4pq8kpWTSk — Caroline “WGA Captain” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 2, 2023

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry on the potential writers strike: “I just hope that everyone is treated equally…People strike for a reason.” #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/5hq6gg85D2 — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried on the potential WGA strike: "My writer friends think it's going to happen." #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/zkMT2aIqZU — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Quinta Brunson

