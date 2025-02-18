A Complete Unknown, the biopic on legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role. Directed by James Mangold and featuring Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, the film originally premiered on December 25, 2024. Garnering eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, the critically acclaimed movie is now set to release in India on February 28. ‘A Complete Unknown’ Review: Critics Praise Timothée Chalamet’s Stunning Portrayal of Bob Dylan and the Film’s Powerful Take on a Musical Icon’s Rise.

‘A Complete Unknown’ India Release Date

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the ballad of a true original. A Film by James Mangold. Co-starring Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. Only in cinemas 28th Feb. #ACompleteUnknown pic.twitter.com/7HtZ9394TK — 20th Century Studios India (@20thCenturyIN) February 17, 2025

